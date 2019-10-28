Comparing Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) & Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Theratechnologies and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million 6.47 -$4.66 million N/A N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics $410,000.00 341.15 -$35.79 million N/A N/A

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25% Northwest Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -137.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Theratechnologies and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Theratechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Theratechnologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Theratechnologies is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. It is developing DCVax-L, a product in Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastome multiforme, a brain cancer; and DCVax-Direct, a product in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat various types of inoperable solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.