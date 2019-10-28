Comparing Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) & Endava (OTCMKTS:DAVA)

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Obic and Endava’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Endava $374.45 million 5.82 $31.07 million $0.99 41.48

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Obic.

Risk and Volatility

Obic has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obic and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obic N/A N/A N/A Endava 8.32% 27.54% 20.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Obic and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obic 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 5 2 0 2.29

Endava has a consensus target price of $41.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than Obic.

Summary

Endava beats Obic on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

