Comparing Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) & CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Air Canada and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 1 5 0 2.83 CATHAY PAC AIRW/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Air Canada presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than CATHAY PAC AIRW/S.

Dividends

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Air Canada does not pay a dividend. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Canada and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $13.94 billion 0.67 $128.84 million N/A N/A CATHAY PAC AIRW/S $14.17 billion 0.35 $301.00 million $0.38 16.71

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Air Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada 5.85% 22.87% 3.72% CATHAY PAC AIRW/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Air Canada beats CATHAY PAC AIRW/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 184 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 74 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and 19 Embraer 190 regional jets; and 53 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 22 Airbus A319 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 aircraft, and 25 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; and offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator and as an aircraft leasing facilitator; and cargo terminals. It operates a fleet of approximately 200 aircraft. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

