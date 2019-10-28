Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.25. 376,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,685. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $935.04 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Paranaense de Energia currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.