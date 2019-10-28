CommVault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CVLT stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.10.
About CommVault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.
