CommVault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

