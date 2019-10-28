Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,844,000 after buying an additional 214,362 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $246.58 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $246.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

