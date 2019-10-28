Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

CLNC stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNC. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

