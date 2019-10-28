Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
CLNC stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.63.
Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Colony Credit Real Estate
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
