Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
Shares of COHU opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cohu has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cohu by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.
