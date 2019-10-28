Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of COHU opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cohu has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cohu by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

