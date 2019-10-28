Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. 1,089,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,828. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 49.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,091,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Cognex by 177.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 622.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 182,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

