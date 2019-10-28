Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.28. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 4,314,892 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -513.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

