CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

CEO has been the subject of several other reports. CICC Research upgraded CNOOC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CNOOC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

Get CNOOC alerts:

NYSE:CEO opened at $155.13 on Thursday. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $139.77 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $4.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 295.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 110,549 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 25.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,457,000 after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.