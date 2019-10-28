Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Mike Morgan Sells 30 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Mike Morgan sold 30 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £386.70 ($505.29).

Mike Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.56), for a total transaction of £264,902.40 ($346,141.91).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,417 ($18.52) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,370.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,413.06. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,614 ($21.09). The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($19.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) target price (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.45)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) target price (down from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,529.22 ($19.98).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

