Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

NYSE CLW opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.