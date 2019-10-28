Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $333.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

CIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.