Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million.
NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $333.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.
