Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.83.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,561. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,335.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,732. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 49,944 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.