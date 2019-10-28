Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 226,022 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.62% of Citrix Systems worth $78,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,342 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,510 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 371,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after buying an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $106.56. 54,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $615,923.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,497,291.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

