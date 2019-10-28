Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 298,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.14. 16,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

