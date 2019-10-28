Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,040,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

