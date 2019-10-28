Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Up 28.5% in October

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 344,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Peter R. Sachse purchased 9,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $151,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $225,487.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Citi Trends by 1.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 879,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 101.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citi Trends by 4,772.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citi Trends by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. 44,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.83 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

