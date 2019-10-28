Cision Ltd to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CISN)

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) – William Blair issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cision in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cision’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CISN. Citigroup lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of Cision stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Cision has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Cision’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cision by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cision by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cision by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cision by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

