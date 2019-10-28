China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) versus Inventergy Global (NYSE:INVT) Head to Head Contrast

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

China Telecom has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend. China Telecom pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of China Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Telecom and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Telecom N/A N/A N/A Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Telecom and Inventergy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Telecom $54.85 billion 0.65 $3.20 billion $3.81 11.63 Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.32 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Telecom and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Telecom 3 0 3 0 2.00 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Telecom presently has a consensus target price of $53.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given China Telecom’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe China Telecom is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Summary

China Telecom beats Inventergy Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 303 million mobile subscribers; 146 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 116 million access lines in service. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

