China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:COE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.80. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.