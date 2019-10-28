China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:JRJC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Finance Online has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.23.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.
China Finance Online Company Profile
China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
