China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:JRJC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Finance Online has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

