Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $0.12

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $263,550.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00214433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.01499924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

