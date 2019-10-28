Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSSE. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities began coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,852. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc acquired 35,288 shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $327,472.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 71.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

