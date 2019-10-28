Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 25 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 61.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 136.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,129.47 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $729.79 and a 12 month high of $1,186.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,088.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,136.00.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

