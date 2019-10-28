Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 123 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $123.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.85 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

