Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

NYSE:PM opened at $81.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

