Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,007 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $2,667,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 413,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

PSX stock opened at $114.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

