Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 819,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 166,348 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 421,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHK opened at $1.56 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

