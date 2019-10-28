Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.