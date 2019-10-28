Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$227.44 million for the quarter.

