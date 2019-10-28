Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $462.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.65 and its 200 day moving average is $395.91. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $272.91 and a fifty-two week high of $469.57.
In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
