Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $462.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.65 and its 200 day moving average is $395.91. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $272.91 and a fifty-two week high of $469.57.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.95.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

