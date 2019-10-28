Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.43 Million

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce sales of $395.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.50 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $290.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. 255,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,612. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chart Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.