Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce sales of $395.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.50 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $290.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. 255,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,612. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chart Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.