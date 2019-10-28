Changyou.Com (CYOU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Changyou.Com to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Changyou.Com has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.41-0.50 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.41-0.50 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Changyou.Com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $509.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.92. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

CYOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

