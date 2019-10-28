CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 15th

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.93 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $512.93 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.21.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$312.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.06.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

