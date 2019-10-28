CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 15th

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
TSE:CEU opened at C$1.93 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $512.93 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.21.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$312.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
