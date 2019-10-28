Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CERN. Argus upgraded Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.31.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. 2,646,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,935. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. Cerner has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cerner by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 345,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Cerner by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 483,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.