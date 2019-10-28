CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 265 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Clorox by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,728. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.72. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.