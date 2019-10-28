CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $9.59 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after buying an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after buying an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,279,000 after buying an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after buying an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,560,000 after buying an additional 128,576 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Shares of United Technologies stock remained flat at $$142.96 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 767,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,333. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,066 shares of company stock worth $14,662,175. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

