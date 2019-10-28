CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $25.09 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,935 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.64. 1,516,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.69. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.82.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

