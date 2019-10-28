CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.87.

Shares of V traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,339. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.