CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,880 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,258. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

