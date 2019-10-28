Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Barclays raised Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

