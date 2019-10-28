CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Shares Down 1.9%

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.60, approximately 3,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 571,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.87% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

