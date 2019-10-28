Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 69.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.70. 2,975,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,883. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.83.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

