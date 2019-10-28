Celestica’s (CLS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.30 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. 59,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $883.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 427.1% in the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 319,527 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Celestica by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,861,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 676,951 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 337,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 105,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 19.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,769,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 601,041 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

