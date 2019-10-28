CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Short Interest Down 42.2% in October

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 160,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the second quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 17.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,920. CBTX has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $729.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

CBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

