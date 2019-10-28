Catex Token (CATT) Achieves Market Cap of $309,769.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $309,769.00 and $8,028.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040250 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.96 or 0.05502821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032722 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

CATT is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,814,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

