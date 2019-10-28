CashBet Coin (CBC) Tops One Day Volume of $16,696.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $16,696.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.29 or 0.05492064 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032799 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,475,779 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.