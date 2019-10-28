Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.85, approximately 256,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 361,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

CASA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.71%. Casa Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 276,302 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

